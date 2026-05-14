BCI Seeks Clarification on Mamata Banerjee’s Status as Practicing Lawyer

Kolkata: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has formally written to the Bar Council of West Bengal seeking detailed information regarding the enrolment and current practice status of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an advocate.

The move comes days after Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court premises dressed in a lawyer’s attire, sparking public interest and questions about the legality and status of her legal practice.

According to sources, the BCI has directed the Bar Council of West Bengal to submit a comprehensive report within two days, addressing specific queries related to her professional standing with the council.

The BCI has asked the state bar council to confirm the following:

Advertisement

-Whether Mamata Banerjee is currently enrolled with the Bar Council of West Bengal.

-Whether the status of her practice is active, suspended, or terminated.

Advertisement

-Whether any intimation was provided regarding the suspension of her practice during her tenure as Chief Minister.

-Whether she has filed any subsequent application to resume her legal practice.

The communication from the apex bar body is seen as a routine verification exercise to ensure compliance with the Advocates Act and Bar Council rules, particularly in light of her recent court appearance in professional attire.

Senior lawyers and political observers have noted that while many politicians maintain their enrolment with bar councils, active practice during full-time public office often invites scrutiny regarding adherence to professional conduct rules.

As of now, there has been no official reaction from the Trinamool Congress or Mamata Banerjee’s office on the BCI communication.