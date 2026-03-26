Andhra Horror: 10 Passengers Burnt Alive, Many Critically Injured After Bus-Tipper Truck Head-On Collision Near Markapuram

A devastating road accident in Andhra Pradesh’s Markapuram area has left at least 10 people feared dead after a private bus caught fire following a collision with a tipper truck.

The accident occurred near Rayavaram on Thursday morning, close to local stone quarries, when the bus and the tipper truck crashed into each other. The impact triggered a massive fire, with flames quickly engulfing both vehicles.

According to initial reports, 10 passengers on board the bus were burnt alive in the blaze. Several others sustained injuries and have been rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The bus was completely gutted as the fire spread rapidly, leaving little chance for many passengers to escape.

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Police officials reached the spot soon after the incident and rescue and relief operations were initiated immediately. Emergency teams worked to douse the flames and searched for the survivors. Authorities fear the death toll may rise as more details emerge about the extent of injuries among the passengers.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

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Andhra CM Condoles, Orders Detailed Report

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep shock over the road accident that occurred near Rayavaram in Markapuram district in the early hours of Thursday. Speaking to the officials, the Chief Minister enquired about medical assistance being provided to the injured. District police informed that around 20 injured persons have been shifted to various hospitals for treatment, according to an official release.