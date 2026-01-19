'Beaten and Forced to Drink Urine': Young Man from Bhopal Lured to Rajasthan, Assaulted

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a young man from Kolar in Bhopal was allegedly assaulted, held captive and forced to drink urine in Rajasthan. A video of the incident, reportedly recorded by the accused themselves, has surfaced online and was sent to the victim’s family.

The video shows the victim held by his hair while a man wearing a yellow jacket forces him to drink from a beer bottle, reportedly urine. The victim was seen resisting before another man kicked him, after which he flinched and complied.

Lured to Rajasthan, held captive

The victim, identified as Sonu, was in a relationship with a woman from Rajasthan who had left her home to be with him around 15 days ago. The woman later returned to her family after they allegedly persuaded her to do so.

Sonu reportedly travelled to Puloro village in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district at the woman’s request. Upon reaching there, he was allegedly held captive. Members of the woman’s family were accused of carrying out the assault and recording the video.

Following the incident, the Kolar police have swung into action and had left for Rajasthan to coordinate with local authorities and investigate the matter further.