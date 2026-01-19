Kerala: SIT Formed After Two Girls Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions at Sports Authority of India Hostel | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Following the mysterious deaths of two minor girls at the Sports Authority of India hostel (SAI) in Kerala's Kollam, the Kollam police have formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.

A six-member special investigation team will be led by Kollam East Circle Inspector Pushpakumar.

The incident came to light after hostel authorities noticed the girls failed to show up for the morning training session on Thursday and were found hanging from the ceiling fans in the room.

"When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room," officials shared.

Further, they were allocated different rooms; however, one of the girls stayed back with the other minor, and the two girls were reportedly also seen by other hostel mates early in the morning, said officials.

They were in 12th and 10th standard and hailed from Challiyam in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.

The parents of the girls raised serious allegations against the trainers at the hostel of the Sports Authority of India, as they revealed that the girls had complained about the trainers before.