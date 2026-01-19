Updated 19 January 2026 at 11:41 IST
Kerala: SIT Formed After Two Girls Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions at Sports Authority of India Hostel
A six-member special team has been formed to investigate the mysterious deaths of two minor girls at a Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel. SAI has not yet issued an official statement on the incident at the time of writing.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: Following the mysterious deaths of two minor girls at the Sports Authority of India hostel (SAI) in Kerala's Kollam, the Kollam police have formed a special investigation team to probe the matter.
A six-member special investigation team will be led by Kollam East Circle Inspector Pushpakumar.
The incident came to light after hostel authorities noticed the girls failed to show up for the morning training session on Thursday and were found hanging from the ceiling fans in the room.
"When repeated knocks on the door went unanswered, hostel authorities broke open the door and found both girls hanging from ceiling fans in the room," officials shared.
Advertisement
Further, they were allocated different rooms; however, one of the girls stayed back with the other minor, and the two girls were reportedly also seen by other hostel mates early in the morning, said officials.
They were in 12th and 10th standard and hailed from Challiyam in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively.
Advertisement
The parents of the girls raised serious allegations against the trainers at the hostel of the Sports Authority of India, as they revealed that the girls had complained about the trainers before.
Additionally, the Sports Authority of India has not released an official statement regarding this incident at the time of writing.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 19 January 2026 at 11:35 IST