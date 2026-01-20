Updated 20 January 2026 at 12:43 IST
'Beaten with Belts, Hair Forcibly Cut': Nine Students Expelled After Two Ragging Cases Rock Govt Doon Medical College
The anti-ragging committee's report, detailing a violent January 12 incident where a first-year student was beaten and had his hair forcibly cut, along with another hostel case, led to the administration expelling nine students and fining two Rs 50,000 each.
Dehradun: Days after a junior MBBS student reported a case of ragging by seniors at Government Doon Medical College, Patel Nagar, Dehradun, the college administration has taken strict action and expelled nine students in connection with two separate incidents.
Anti-Ragging Committee Inquiry
Following a written complaint by a junior student, the college’s Anti-Ragging Committee conducted a detailed inquiry and submitted its report to Principal Dr Geeta Jain.
The report confirmed that on January 12, a student from the 2025 MBBS batch was allegedly beaten with belts and slippers, and his hair was forcibly cut by senior students.
During the inquiry, another case of ragging also came to light, in which a student accused seniors of harassing him inside the hostel.
Action Against Accused Students
Based on the committee’s recommendations, the administration expelled a total of nine students from the 2023 and 2024 MBBS batches from both the hostel and classrooms.
In the first incident, two students accused of physically assaulting the junior were expelled from the hostel for the entire academic session and internship period. They have also been barred from attending classes for two months and fined Rs 50,000 each.
Second Ragging Case Identified Through CCTV
In the second case, seven students were identified through CCTV footage. They have been expelled from the hostel for three months and from classrooms for one month each. College Principal Dr Geeta Jain told ANI that the action was taken strictly on the recommendations of the Anti-Ragging Committee.
She said that all wardens and staff have been instructed to maintain constant vigilance in hostels and ensure regular interaction and counselling with students.
Dr Jain further stated that ragging will not be tolerated under any circumstances and assured that no student involved in such indiscipline will be spared.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 20 January 2026 at 12:29 IST