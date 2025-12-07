Before & After: Pics Show Shocking Destruction of Goa's Birch Nightclub After Deadly Fire

Arpora: A deadly fire turned a lively nightclub of Goa into a place of charred walls and smoke-stained ruins, as stunned silence replaced the lights and music that once filled the place. At least 25 people, including tourists and staff members, were killed after a massive fire broke out around midnight at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, North Goa. Before and after pictures of the place revealed the extent of the destruction at the club.

Before

Pictures from before the horrific tragedy captured the lively vibe of the popular nightclub. Old pictures from the party venue showed the club lit up in white and blue lights at night.

Nightlife at Birch nightclub

The Birch club, that combine restaurant atmosphere with nightclub partying, was a famous nightlife spot for both locals and tourists.

After

On Saturday night, as the nightclub-cum-restaurant was hosting more than 100 people on the dance floor, a massive blaze turned the Bollywood night into a nightmare.

As fire spread rapidly in the building, staff members and four tourists perished in the fire, while seven others were left injured. The death toll is being reported to be 25.

Videos from the spot showed the nightclub engulfed in thick blaze as onlookers shouted in panic and desperation.

Visuals of the aftermath of the fire showed blackened walls and the charred remains of the building. Several items, including bottles of drinks, furniture and glasses, were found scattered on the ground.

A security guard named Sanjay Kumar Gupta said, "The incident occurred between 11 pm and 12 am. Suddenly, there was a fire...I was at the gate...A DJ, dancer was going to come here, and it was about to get really crowded."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It is being reported that an electric pyro gun may have triggered the blaze.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each person who died in the devastating fire at a restaurant-cum-club in Arpora

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed his deep sorrow over the incident, saying, “Today is a very painful day for all of us in Goa…I am deeply grieved and offer my heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families in this hour of unimaginable loss. I visited the incident site and have ordered an inquiry into this incident. The inquiry will examine the exact cause of the fire and whether fire safety norms and building rules were followed. Those found responsible will face the most stringent action under the law- any negligence will be dealt with firmly.”