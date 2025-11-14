Begusarai District Constituencies Result LIVE: BJP, RJD, INC Share Early Leads

Bihar Election 2025: Begusarai District Constituencies Results Live | Image: Republic

Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 . Get Begusarai district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan . The other prominent party in the fray this election is of pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party . Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.

The Begusarai district has 7 constituencies: Cheria Bariarpur, Bachwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai and Bakhri. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all seven seats of Begusarai.