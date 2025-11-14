Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:46 IST
Begusarai District Constituencies Result LIVE: BJP, RJD, INC Share Early Leads
2025 Bihar Election Result: Live updates from Begusarai District as vote counting unfolds across key constituencies, including Bachhwara, Bakhri, Cheria-Bariarpur, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, and Teghra. Track round-wise candidate leads, trails and real-time trends from the Begusarai district constituencies. Elections 2025.
- India News
Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 . Get Begusarai district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan . The other prominent party in the fray this election is of pollster-turned-politician Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party . Election results will also decide the fate of PK’s new party.
The Begusarai district has 7 constituencies: Cheria Bariarpur, Bachwara, Teghra, Matihani, Sahebpur Kamal, Begusarai and Bakhri. Follow this live blog for the latest election results from all seven seats of Begusarai.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:25 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live: RJD’s Narendra Kumar Singh Leads in Matihani
In Matihani (Assembly Constituency 144), Rashtriya Janata Dal candidate Narendra Kumar Singh alias Bogo Singh is leading with 12,455 votes, holding a strong margin of 6,341 over JD(U)’s Raj Kumar Singh who has 6,114. Other contenders including Arun Kumar (Jan Suraaj Party), Vikash Kumar (Independent), Devanand Raut (Samata Party), and Rakesh Kumar are trailing far behind in the early rounds.
14 November 2025 at 10:13 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live: Rajnish Kumar (BJP) Dominates Early Count in Teghra
In Teghra, BJP’s Rajnish Kumar is leading strongly with 10,410 votes, holding a margin of 7,209 over CPI’s Ram Ratan Singh who has 3,201. Other candidates, including Ram Nandan Singh (Jan Suraaj Party), Sudha Bharti (Independent), Mohammad Sakil (BSP), Avadhesh Kumar (Janta Kranti Party), and several independents, are trailing far behind, reflectingthe BJP’s clear early advantage in the constituency.
14 November 2025 at 10:05 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live: Shiv Prakash Garib Das (INC) Leads in Bachhwara
In Bachhwara, Shiv Prakash Garib Das of the Indian National Congress is leading with 4,074 votes, holding a margin of 605 over BJP’s Surendra Mehta who has 3,469. Abdesh Kumar Rai of CPI follows with 894 votes, while candidates from Jan Suraaj Party, AAP, and several independents are trailing far behind in the early count.
14 November 2025 at 09:54 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live: Amita Bhushan (INC) Ahead in Early Trends
In Begusarai, Amita Bhushan of the Indian National Congress is leading with 4,244 votes, ahead of the BJP’s Kundan Kumar, who trails with 3,683. Other candidates, including Surendra Kumar Sahani (Jan Suraaj Party), Md Saddam Husain, Vijay Kumar, Mira Singh (AAP), and several independents, remain far behind in early trends.
14 November 2025 at 09:51 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live: BJP Leads
Kundan Kumar from BJP is leading
14 November 2025 at 09:09 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
In Bakhri (SC), CPI’s Suryakant Paswan is leading.
14 November 2025 at 09:07 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
In Bachhwara, BJP’s Surendra Mehta is leading.
14 November 2025 at 09:02 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
BJP is leading from Begusarai.
14 November 2025 at 08:55 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
Abhishek Anand is leading in Cheria Bariarpur.
14 November 2025 at 08:54 IST
“Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai”: Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) Confident as Bihar Vote Counting Begins
As counting of votes for all 243 constituencies in Bihar got underway amid tight security, early trends showed the NDA leading on 53 seats, the Mahagathbandhan ahead in 29, and Jan Suraaj gaining ground on two. Outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Patna residence, posters declaring “Tiger abhi zinda hai” reflected JD(U) workers’ confidence in his leadership, even as the Election Commission extended prohibitory orders in the district to maintain law and order during the crucial verdict.
14 November 2025 at 08:44 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
In Begusarai, BJP’s Kundan Kumar is leading, while rivals from INC, BSP, JSP, AAP, JSJD, SMP, SUCI, and several independents including Arun Kumar, Md Gaffar Khan, Pinki Sinha, Manoj Kumar, Vijay Kumar, and Md Saddam Husain are trailing. The overall trend highlights BJP’s edge in the constituency as others struggle to gain ground.
14 November 2025 at 08:39 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
14 November 2025 at 08:31 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
RJD is leading from the Bakhri seat in Begusarai, while NDA is ahead on 40 seats across Bihar.
14 November 2025 at 08:22 IST
Begusarai Election Results Live
Congress Party's Amita Bhusha leads.
13 November 2025 at 15:00 IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Bakhri constituency begins at 8 am.
13 November 2025 at 14:59 IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Begusarai constituency begins at 8 am.
13 November 2025 at 14:59 IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Sahebpur Kamal constituency begins at 8 am.
13 November 2025 at 14:58 IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Matihani constituency begins at 8 am.
13 November 2025 at 14:58 IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Teghra constituency begins at 8 am.
13 November 2025 at 14:58 IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Bachwara constituency begins at 8 am.
13 November 2025 at 14:59 IST
Begusarai Election Results 2025 LIVE:
Counting of votes in Cheria Bariarpur constituency begins at 8 am.
Published By : Avipsha Sengupta
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:03 IST