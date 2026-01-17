'Being Harassed': Sikh Woman Who Married Pak Man Seeks Return To India In Viral Audio Clip

New Delhi: An audio clip, claiming to feature the voice of Sarabjit Kaur, the 52-year old woman who travelled to Pakistan for a Sikh pilgrimage in November last year and later converted to Islam and married a Pakistani man, is going viral on social media.

The audio, which remains unverified as of now, is believed to be a clip of Kaur speaking to her former husband in India while alleging that she is being 'harassed'. "I am being harassed here. I cannot live without my children. I used to give millions of rupees to people; I am a Sardarni, yet I am left pleading for money," the woman in the audio says. She is also heard saying that her condition in Pakistan was “not good” and that she was being harassed by the man she married and his family.

What has happened so far?

Sarabjit Kaur, a resident of the Amanipur village in Punjab’s Kapurthala, had gone to Pakistan in November, as part of a 1932-member group that went on a pilgrimage to Nankana Sahib to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti. Once in Pakistan, she reportedly went missing. She then got together with Nasir Hussain from Sheikhpura.

While the group that accompanied her returned on November 13th, Kaur stayed back, got married, converted to Islam, and changed her name to Noor Hussain. However, a video where Kaur claimed that she had known Hussain for 9 years and met him while working in Dubai also went viral earlier.

Kaur allegedly neglected to include crucial details on her documents, such as her nationality and passport number, when she first landed in Pakistan. When she went into hiding with Nasir, this made it extremely difficult for authorities to locate her. She was first believed to be missing until information about her marriage surfaced because there was no documentation of her leaving Pakistan or entering India.

On January 4, police and intelligence officers in Pakistan had arrested Sarabjit Kaur and her husband, Nasir, in a village near Nankana Sahib. Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) president and Punjab minister Ramesh Singh Arora confirmed the reports, noting that Kaur was being deported as her single-entry visa to the country of Pakistan had expired. On January 5, it was reported that the deportation did not take place as scheduled, the reasons for which were not officially clarified.

