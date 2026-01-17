Beldanga Unrest Timeline: How Protests Over Migrant Worker’s Death Shut NH-12 and Rail Lines

Murshidabad: West Bengal’s Murshidabad district remained on edge for the second consecutive day on Saturday as violent protests rocked the Beldanga region over the killing of a migrant worker in Jharkhand, bringing road and rail traffic to a standstill and triggering heavy security deployment.

The unrest paralysed National Highway 12, a critical arterial road connecting North and South Bengal and serving as a key corridor to the northeastern states. Protesters also blocked railway tracks at Beldanga, disrupting train movement on a crucial rail route.

The protests coincided with Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train from Guwahati to Howrah and launching a series of railway projects in West Bengal.

Chronology of violence in Beldanga

The agitation began on Friday following the suspicious death of a migrant worker, Alauddin Sheikh, in Jharkhand. Anger over the incident spilt onto the streets of Beldanga, with mobs clashing with police and damaging public property.

