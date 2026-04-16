Bengal Elections: BJP Fields Nisith Pramanik in Mathabhanga's 4-Cornered Battle

Mathabhanga: In a high-stakes move to solidify its presence in North Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially fielded former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik from the Mathabhanga (SC) constituency for the upcoming 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections.

The announcement, made as part of the party's second candidate list on March 19, 2026, transforms the home of the revered Siddheswari Kali Bari temple into a primary theatre for political dominance.

Pramanik, currently a prominent youth leader and the sitting MLA from Dinhata, is shifting his focus to Mathabhanga--a region where the Rajbanshi community holds significant electoral sway.

The race for Mathabhanga, an SC-reserved seat, has become a microcosm of the larger West Bengal political struggle. As of April 15, 2026, the major political blocs have finalised their challengers.

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BJP's Nisith Pramanik, former Union MoS, is seeking to convert the temple base into an "impenetrable fortress." TMC's Dr. Sablu Barman is tasked with reclaiming the former Trinamool bastion from the "saffron wave." CPI(M)'s Khagen Chandra Barman is representing the Left Front's attempt at a regional comeback in North Bengal, while INC's Kshitendra Nath Barman is representing the Congress's effort to maintain its traditional vote share.

Mathabhanga's demographic makeup is crucial. The constituency is characterised by a significant concentration of the Rajbanshi community, whose support is essential for any party seeking victory in the Cooch Behar district.

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The BJP's decision to field Pramanik here is a calculated attempt to rebound from the district's 2024 Lok Sabha setback and capitalise on the "dual-power" influence of his grassroots connection and the cultural significance of the Siddheswari Kali Bari.

The political shift began when Nisith Pramanik stunned his nearest TMC rival, Paresh Adhikary, by securing 731,594 votes in the 2019 General Elections. Having been represented by both the TMC and BJP over the years, the focus now returns to Pramanik as he seeks to consolidate the BJP's influence in the 2026 Assembly elections, marking a high-stakes battle for dominance in North Bengal.

Former Union Minister Nisith Pramanik, the sitting MLA from Dinhata who previously secured victory by defeating TMC candidate Udayan Guha with 116,035 votes in a closely contested battle of 2021, has now shifted his focus to the Mathabhanga seat. Pramanik is widely regarded as a prominent youth leader, bringing both experience and a strong grassroots connection to the Mathabhanga constituency.

Hence, by fielding Pramanik, the BJP aims to bolster its influence among the Rajbanshi community, which constitutes the majority in Mathabhanga and across the larger Cooch Behar district. This strategic move comes as the party looks to consolidate its position despite facing a prior defeat in the district from TMC's Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

But despite the BJP securing Mathabhanga in the 2021 Assembly elections by defeating the TMC, the party continues to face a persistent challenge from the ruling West Bengal party. The TMC has fielded Dr. Sablu Barman for the North Bengal constituency, while Kshitendra Nath Barman from the Congress is also presenting a challenge.

Additionally, the CPI(M), once a dominant force in the region, has returned to the fray by fielding Khagen Chandra Barman. By entering the race for this SC-reserved constituency, the CPI(M) aims to make its comeback, effectively turning the contest into a three-way battle between the major political parties.

Mathabhanga, a sub-division in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district, is characterised by a significant concentration of the Rajbanshi community, who are classified as a Scheduled Caste (SC). The constituency features a substantial portion of households that depend on agriculture for their livelihood.

Once a TMC bastion, the region has transitioned into a BJP stronghold. In the 2021 Assembly elections, BJP candidate Sushil Barman secured victory by defeating TMC's Girindra Nath Barman with 113,249 votes. This followed the 2016 elections, where Binay Krishna Barman of the TMC held the SC-reserved seat by defeating Khagen Chandra Barman (CPI(M)) and the BJP's Sushil Barman with 96,383 votes, illustrating the TMC's persistent efforts to challenge the BJP's growing influence.