Kejriwal's Pic On Himanta Biswa Sarma's Phone? Viral Video Accidentally Captures Peculiar Sight

New Delhi: A peculiar moment was captured on camera when Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was meeting BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at the Kolkata airport on Wednesday. A video has surfaced showing a picture of AAP supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sarma's phone screen. Notably, Sarma and Kejriwal has often engaged in verbal spats with each other.

The video, which is going viral on social media, showed the Assam CM interacting with actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty at the airport. He was seen holding Chakraborty's hand, holding his mobile phone in his other hand.

Sarma was soon seen shoving his phone in his pocket, however, before that cameras caught a glimpse of his phone screen.

Unexpectedly, there was a picture of Kejriwal on the BJP leader's phone screen.

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In 2022, Sarma and then Delhi CM Kejriwal had engaged in a war of words on social media, with both challenging the other to visit their state/UT to witness developmental works.

Suggesting that Kejriwal failed to fulfil his promise to transform Delhi into London or Paris, Sarma had said, “When you could not do anything, then you started comparing Delhi with smaller cities of Assam and Northeast!”

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Screenshot of verbal spat between Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arvind Kejriwal in 2022 | Image: X