Bengal MLA’s Car Rams Into Two-Wheeler in Balasore, One Dead

Balasore: West Bengal’s Howrah Uttar MLA, Gautam Chowdhury, and his family members were involved in a fatal road accident in Odisha’s Balasore district on Wednesday.

Their car reportedly collided with a two-wheeler near the Jamjhadi area on National Highway 16, under Simulia Police Station limits, resulting in one death and one injury.

The mishap occurred while the MLA and his family were returning from Puri to West Bengal. According to police officials, the vehicle struck a scooter carrying two men, 56-year-old Radhakanta Lenka and his relative. Both were injured in the collision and rushed to Simulia hospital where he was later declared dead.

Lenka, a peon at Binayakpur High School in Bhadrak district, was a resident of Sajanpur village in Soro block. His relative, who was riding pillion, escaped with minor injuries.

My uncle was headed to school for duty when the speeding vehicle hit his scooter while he was crossing the road,” said Pratap Nayak, a family member. “It was sheer negligence. We lost him due to someone else’s carelessness. The driver must be held accountable so that others don’t suffer the same fate.”

The driver of the MLA’s vehicle, identified as Amiya Singh Ray, has been detained. Simulia police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter. Preliminary findings point to rash and negligent driving as the probable cause.