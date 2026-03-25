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Updated 25 March 2026 at 21:01 IST

Bengal Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List, RG Kar Victim's Mother To Contest from Panihati

RG Kar victim's mother has been fielded by the saffron party from Panihati.

Satyaki Baidya
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Bengal Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List, RG Kar Victim's Mother To Contest from Panihati
Bengal Polls: BJP Releases 3rd List, RG Kar Victim's Mother To Contest from Panihati | Image: ANI/File

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party has released its third list of 19 candidates ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. Notably, RG Kar victim's mother has been fielded by the saffron party from Panihati.

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Published By : Satyaki Baidya

Published On: 25 March 2026 at 20:58 IST