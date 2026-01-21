Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Gives Birth, Boyfriend Arrested Under POCSO Act After Hospital Alerts Police

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that has come to light, a Class 10 school-going girl gave birth to a child earlier this week in Bengaluru.

The matter came to light only after the minor girl was rushed to a hospital after experiencing severe labour pains, and her family was reportedly unaware of the pregnancy until that moment.

According to preliminary reports, the girl had been in a relationship with a youth identified as Gurudev Nayak, a resident of Raichur.

The girl’s parents, unaware of the situation, reportedly believed her physical changes or complaints were related to minor health issues until the onset of labour made the situation undeniable.

The matter surfaced when the parents rushed the girl for delivery, following which the hospital doctors alerted the police, as required in such cases involving a minor.

Hospital Alerts Authorities

The incident was brought to the attention of the police by hospital staff. Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, medical professionals are legally mandated to report any instance of pregnancy or childbirth involving a minor to the police.

The Bengaluru police initiated an investigation. A case was registered against the accused, Gurudev Nayak, who was subsequently arrested.

During police interrogation, Nayak reportedly admitted to the relationship, claiming the two were "in love."

However, under the POCSO Act, the legal age of consent in India is 18 years. Regardless of whether a relationship is described as "consensual" by the parties involved, any sexual act involving a minor is treated as a criminal offence.

According to reports, the accused was produced before a local court and has since been in judicial custody.

Privacy and Protection

Authorities have emphasised that the identity of the minor girl is strictly protected under the law. The incident has sparked concerns regarding the awareness of child protection laws and the health monitoring of minors within the school system and at home.