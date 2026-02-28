Bengaluru Airport Chaos: Nepal-Bound Air India Express Flight Diverted Twice, 180 Passengers Stranded For 18 Hours

Bengaluru: A flight disruption at Kempegowda International Airport turned chaotic on Thursday, as more than 180 passengers bound for Kathmandu, Nepal, were left stranded for over 18 hours after their Air India Express service was repeatedly delayed and diverted.

The Nepal-bound flight, which departed Bengaluru around 10:30 am and was scheduled to land in Kathmandu by 1:25 pm, first had to divert to Varanasi due to poor visibility and adverse weather conditions at the Kathmandu airport. Following delays and further operational issues, authorities then diverted the aircraft a second time to Lucknow, leaving passengers stuck in uncertainty.

Passengers, many of whom were on a planned 10-day Nepal tour and included at least 37 travelers from Karnataka, expressed deep frustration over the prolonged delay and lack of clear communication from airline staff. With minimal updates on revised departure times, tempers flared and some flyers staged a protest near the immigration section at Terminal 2, chanting slogans against the airline and refusing to vacate the area.

Several passengers complained about inadequate arrangements while stranded inside the airport. One tour agent on the flight alleged that travelers were left waiting for hours with limited refreshments — a single biscuit packet in some cases - before any substantive information was provided.

Advertisement

Airport officials and airline representatives eventually intervened to calm the situation and manage the crowd. In an official response, an Air India Express spokesperson acknowledged the inconvenience caused by weather-related disruptions and said efforts were being made to assist affected passengers, including hotel accommodations and options for rescheduling or full refunds. The airline also indicated that a recovery flight was being planned to restore scheduled services over the coming days.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges in handling international flight disruptions, particularly when unfavorable weather leads to repeated diversions, and has renewed calls for better passenger communication and contingency planning from carriers operating critical long-haul connections.