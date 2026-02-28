Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Court Orders Seized Vehicle To Be Released 20 Days After Incident

Kanpur: A court in Kanpur has ordered the release of the Lamborghini vehicle involved in the high-profile VIP Road accident case, nearly 20 days after the incident on Friday.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court directed that the car be handed over to its owner upon completion of due documentation and legal formalities. The vehicle had been parked at Gwaltoli police station since it was seized by the police following the February 8 crash.

The application submitted to the court said that the vehicle was seized by the police under Section 203 of the Motor Vehicles Act along with other applicable provisions.

The accident, which triggered widespread outrage, occurred on February 8 when the luxury vehicle allegedly driven by tobacco baron KK Mishra's 25-year-old son Shivam Mishra triggered chaos and panic on Kanpur's VIP Road, as it rammed into pedestrians, and parked vehicles injuring at least six people on the spot. Several eyewitnesses said they saw Mishra being pulled out of the car after the accident by private bouncers. A controversy fuelled by allegations of a cover-up and massive public scrutiny followed when the police did not begin the investigation until 24 hours of the incident, and did not name Shivam in the FIR initially.

A CCTV footage subsequently emerged in the connection with the case which confirmed the tobacco baron's son Shivam Mishra was driving the luxury car. A case had been registered under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4). Mishra had only been arrested 4 days after the accident, and was granted bail soon after.

