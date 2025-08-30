Bengaluru Airport Earns Global Recognition, Becomes First In India To Receive ACI's Level-2 Accessibility Accreditation

Bengaluru: Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru has become the first airport in India to receive the Airports Council International's (ACI) Level-2 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, on Friday, proudly announced the reports of prestigious report of felicitation, attributing it to the airport's world-class infrastructure, advanced technology, and accessibility for every passenger.

The prestigious recognition shows the airport authority's resolve to provide modern-day facilities and services for passengers with disabilities and reduced mobility.

The ACI's Level-2 Accessibility Enhancement Accreditation is a globally recognised standard that goes beyond basic compliance, acknowledging airports that have implemented a comprehensive accessibility plan, governance framework, staff training, and inclusive services. By achieving the certification, the Bengaluru Airport has set an example in creating a seamless and enriching travel experience for every passenger.

The airport's efforts to promote accessibility have been multifunctional, including the introduction of initiatives such as the Sunflower Lanyard scheme for travellers with hidden disabilities and India's first sensory room for neurodivergent passengers.

In a post on X, Deputy CM Shivakumar wrote, “Kempegowda International Airport has made Karnataka proud by becoming the first in India to receive the Airports Council International Level 2 certification. This recognition reflects world-class facilities, advanced technology, and a commitment to accessibility for every passenger."

"Bengaluru continues to set new benchmarks, showing the way for the rest of the country,” the Deputy CM asserted.

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL), Satyaki Raghunath, stressed on the efforts made by the airport authority to make air travel inclusive and accessible for all. "This recognition underscores our dedication to providing empathetic assistance and ensuring that every passenger has a seamless and enriching experience," he said. The accreditation, valid for three years, places Bengaluru airport among a select group of airports globally that have integrated accessibility into their long-term strategy and passenger experience framework.

The ACI programme is the world's only dedicated accreditation for accessibility in aviation, and KIA's achievement is an example and inspiration for other airports. The officials stated that by setting a new benchmark for accessibility, the Bengaluru Airport has paved the way for other airports in the country to follow suit.