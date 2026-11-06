Wife, Her Mother, Two Brothers, Their Wives And A Child: Bengaluru Cabbie Arrested For Killing 7

New Delhi: A shocking case of mass murder has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 45-year-old cab driver has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and six members of her family, including a seven-year-old boy, following prolonged domestic disputes. The accused allegedly disposed of the bodies at multiple locations, including areas around Nandi Hills in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district.

The accused, identified as Indushekar alias Shekhar, was arrested by the Rajajinagar police. According to preliminary investigations, he allegedly killed the seven victims over a period of several days, although the exact timeline of the murders is still being verified by investigators.

The deceased have been identified as his wife Sunitha, mother-in-law Roopavati, brothers-in-law Shivakumar and Shankar, their wives Divya and Nalini, and Shivakumar's seven-year-old son Puneeth.

Police have recovered the body of Puneeth from the foothills of Nandi Hills, while search operations are underway to locate the remaining six bodies. Investigators suspect that the accused dumped the bodies at different locations, including areas near Nandi Hills and other parts of Karnataka.

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Domestic Dispute Suspected To Be Motive

Preliminary investigations suggest that frequent disagreements between Shekhar and Sunitha over her continued association with her parental family may have led to the murders.

The couple had reportedly been married for around 20 years and lived in a small house near Bhashyam Circle in Bengaluru's Rajajinagar area. Police suspect that Shekhar was unhappy with Sunitha's family members frequently intervening in their marital disputes and supporting her.

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According to police sources, the accused allegedly called his wife's family members to his residence individually. He is suspected of first murdering Sunitha before targeting her relatives.

The accused allegedly invited his two brothers-in-law, Shivakumar and Shankar, to his residence on the pretext of hosting a party before killing them. Their wives, Divya and Nalini, along with his mother-in-law and the seven-year-old boy, were also allegedly murdered.

Investigators suspect that a grinding stone was used to attack the victims. The accused allegedly transported their bodies in his car and disposed of them at different locations.

Missing Person Complaint Led To Investigation

The case came to light after Nalini's mother approached the Srirampura police station and filed a missing-person complaint after she could not trace her daughter.

During the investigation, police questioned Shekhar after developing suspicions about his involvement. His alleged role in the disappearance of the family members subsequently emerged during questioning.

Police sources said the accused allegedly used chemicals to clean the house and remove bloodstains in an attempt to destroy evidence. Investigators have also seized the car suspected to have been used to transport the bodies and the grinding stone allegedly used in the killings.

A special team comprising three Assistant Commissioners of Police has been constituted to investigate the case and recover the remaining bodies.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Babasab Nemagoud confirmed that a murder FIR had been registered and that the investigation was underway.

The police are also examining the circumstances surrounding the transportation and disposal of the bodies and whether anyone else assisted the accused. The alleged involvement of his daughter in disposing of a body is also being investigated.