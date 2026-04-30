Bengaluru Cab Driver Hospitalised After Allegedly Finding Lizard In Half-Eaten Paneer Tikka Roll

Bengaluru: A disgusting incident surfaced in Bengaluru after a 32-year-old cab driver was hospitalised last week, claiming to have found a lizard in a paneer tikka roll purchased from a bakery near the Housing Board on Magadi Main Road. The incident, which occurred on April 25, has led the police to take strict action by registering a case and initiating a probe.

According to reports, the complainant, identified as Deepu NK, a resident of Agrahara Dasarahalli, stated that he had skipped lunch on April 25 and had stopped at the bakery around 4 pm for a quick bite. At the bakery on Magadi Main Road, he first helped himself to a quick bite of honey cake before placing an order for a chicken roll. However, the bakery staff told him that the chicken roll was not available at that time, prompting him to change his order and go for a paneer tikka roll instead.

According to Deepu, after consuming part of his paneer tikka roll, he allegedly discovered a lizard in it. The disgust and shock of the finding reportedly made him vomit on the spot. He approached the bakery staff to raise the issue, but allegedly their response was dismissive towards the issue and Deepu, who had vomited before them.

However, following his bout of vomiting, one staff member reportedly accompanied him to a nearby hospital, where he was admitted with diarrhoea and kept under observation. The doctors advised him to pay the admission fee at the cash counter. However, as per the victim's allegations, the bakery staff later refused to accept responsibility for the incident or cover the medical expenses.

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Distressed by the response, Deepu filed a complaint with the Govindaraja Nagar police, accusing the bakery of negligence.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, the Bengaluru police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for negligent conduct with respect to a poisonous substance. The police sources stated that the investigation is ongoing, though the victim had not produced photographic evidence of the lizard. On the other hand, the complainant said he failed to take a picture in the panic that followed his vomiting.

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Deepu has sought accountability to ensure such incidents do not recur in the future and that proper action is taken against the culprit. The police said they will speak to staff and examine CCTV footage from the premises as part of the probe. The response from the bakery over the allegations is awaited.