Bengaluru Cab Scare: Driver Diverts Route, Takes Car To Secluded Spot, Attempts Sexual Assault; Arrested

A cab driver has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly sexually assaulting a female passenger during a late-night ride, police confirmed.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Avalahalli Police Station, the incident occurred in the early hours of June 9, 2026. The complainant had booked an Ola cab at around 12:37 AM from Narayanpur. The victim alleged that the driver did not take the direct route to her destination and kept driving around. When she questioned the route, the driver claimed he was avoiding traffic.

Between 1:30 AM and 1:40 AM, the driver allegedly diverted the cab to a secluded, dark area near Paramount School at Adur Cross and parked the vehicle. According to the complaint, the driver then moved to the rear seat and forcefully assaulted the woman despite her resistance and cries for help.

The victim managed to escape after calling her husband on her mobile phone and screaming for help. The accused then allegedly pushed her out of the vehicle and fled the scene.

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Following the formal complaint lodged by the victim, the Avalahalli police registered an FIR, tracked down the vehicle, and arrested the accused driver. A thorough investigation is underway.