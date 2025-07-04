Bengaluru Chinnaswamy Stadium Stampede: One Month On, Victims’ Families Left in Lurch by RCB, KSCA

Bengaluru: It has been over a month since the tragic stampede that occurred during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) victory celebration event at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stadium, which claimed the lives of 11 individuals and injured several others. Despite public promises of financial assistance, the affected families are yet to receive any compensation.

The incident took place when a massive crowd gathered to celebrate RCB's performance in the 2024 Indian Premier League season. Due to poor crowd management and lack of proper arrangements, a stampede broke out near the entrance gates, leading to the death of 11 people, many of whom were young fans and daily wage workers. The tragedy sparked nationwide outrage and raised serious concerns over event safety and accountability.

In the immediate aftermath, RCB announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each of the deceased victims’ families. KSCA followed by promising an additional ₹5 lakh per family. Both announcements were widely shared in the media and appreciated at the time as a gesture of responsibility and empathy.

However, a month later, not a single family has received the promised support. Neither RCB nor KSCA has issued any updates, statements, or timelines regarding the disbursal of the compensation. The silence has deepened the grief of the bereaved families, who feel abandoned and forgotten after the initial public attention faded.