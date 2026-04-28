Bengaluru Shocker: Congress Leader Booked Under POCSO Act After Serious Assault Allegations Surface

Bengaluru: A high-profile legal scandal has rocked the political landscape in Bengaluru after a senior district-level Congress leader was booked for allegedly assaulting minors.

The incident, which has surfaced from the Mahalakshmi Layout Assembly constituency, involves serious charges, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Details of the Allegations

The accused, identified as Anand Naidu, serves as the General Secretary of the Bengaluru North District Congress Committee.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police Station, Naidu is accused of brutally attacking the minor children of a resident.

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The complaint was filed by the children’s father, who levelled a series of explosive allegations against the political leader.

The complainant stated that Naidu had been involved in an illicit relationship with his wife for the past three to four years.

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The situation reportedly escalated when the minor children became aware of the affair and began questioning the relationship.

Reports of Brutal Physical Assault

According to the police complaint, the confrontation turned violent when Naidu allegedly physically assaulted the children as a means of intimidation.

The minors have provided harrowing accounts of the ordeal, claiming that the Congress leader used a metal rod to strike them.

The victims reportedly sustained serious injuries across their bodies, specifically to their legs and hands.

The severity of these physical injuries, combined with the age of the victims, led authorities to invoke the stringent provisions of the POCSO Act alongside other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Property Dispute and Police Action

Beyond the allegations of physical violence and the illicit relationship, the complainant has also raised financial grievances.

He alleged that Naidu and his wife conspired to transfer ownership of the property without his knowledge or legal consent.

This adds a layer of alleged financial fraud to an already complex criminal case.

The Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police have officially initiated an investigation into the matter.

Forensic teams and medical examiners are expected to verify the extent of the children's injuries, while investigators probe the property transfer claims.

No official statement has been released by the Congress party or Anand Naidu’s legal counsel at this stage.

The police have maintained that the investigation is in its preliminary phase and further statements will be recorded soon.