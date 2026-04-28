Delhi HC Grants Interim Bail To Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid To Visit Ailing Father

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted one-week interim bail to Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, to visit his ailing father. Rashid had moved the High Court after the Patiala House Court rejected a similar request.

On April 24, the Patiala House Court dismissed Rashid's interim bail application, in which he had sought permission to visit his father, who is on ventilator support. Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma rejected the plea after hearing arguments from the defence counsel and the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA's SPP Gautam Khazanchi had objected to Rashid's plea, citing a secret report.

However, the agency maintained that Rashid may be considered for custody parole, adding that it had no objection if the accused is granted custody parole.

How Engineer Rashid Pleaded

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, counsel for Rashid, opposed the submissions of the NIA, arguing that the NIA's secret report is not admissible unless it is shared with the accused, saying, "We are rebutting the facts of the report."

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He further argued that Rashid's father is currently on a ventilator. He also pointed out that Sheikh was earlier granted interim bail to contest elections, but his current plea for interim bail is being opposed despite the serious condition of his father.

Oberoi said, “It is a political case, and Abdul Rashid Sheikh was arrested immediately after the abrogation of Article 370.”

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Rashid's Interim Bail Plea

On April 20, the Court granted time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file its response to Sheikh's interim bail plea, in which he has sought temporary release to meet his ailing father.

Rashid Engineer is in judicial custody in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case lodged by the NIA.