Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Caretaker Vijaylaxmi And One More Arrested After Videos Show Toddlers Abused At IT Campus Crèche

New Delhi: Police arrested two women, including Vijayalakshmi in connection with the alleged abuse of toddlers at a daycare centre operating inside Capgemini's campus in Bengaluru. Investigators said they found substantial evidence against her, adding that more arrests are likely as the probe progresses.

A case under the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act has been filed, with investigators identifying those responsible. Legal opinions were sought before action. Three staff members questioned denied involvement. More staff have been summoned today, while HAL Police issues notices to those in the viral video.

According to police, Vijayalaxmi was employed as a nanny and caretaker at the daycare facility. Officials said evidence collected during the investigation led to her arrest, while teams continue to examine the role of other staff members linked to the case.

The case came to light after disturbing videos allegedly showed toddlers being physically and mentally abused at the daycare centre. Based on the footage, HAL Police had earlier booked five nannies under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act for cruelty towards children.

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The videos allegedly showed caregivers locking children inside bathrooms, spraying them with toilet jets, and even placing toddlers inside a front-loading washing machine to silence them when they cried, triggering widespread outrage.

Earlier, a whistleblower who first attempted to expose the severe mistreatment of toddlers at a crèche operating inside Capgemini’s Brookfield campus, reports claim, was dismissed from her job after graphic video evidence finally forced authorities to step in.

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District child protection officials revealed that while they had long suspected structural mismanagement and mistreatment at the "Little Buds Day Care" facility, they were unable to gather actionable proof until a series of disturbing videos were leaked to a child helpline this week.

The breakthrough came after another staff member secretly recorded the abuse to corroborate the claims of her fired colleague.