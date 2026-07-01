Daycare Nightmare: Horrifying Video Shows Toddlers Locked In Washing Machine, Sprayed On Face With Toilet Jet Spray In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A horrifying case of child abuse has come to light from a daycare centre in Bengaluru, Karnataka, where kids aged between two to three years old were subjected to inhumane acts that have left the public stunned. A disturbing video purportedly shows female caregivers stuffing the toddlers inside a washing machine as the innocent children screamed and cried.

A case has been filed against five women caregivers after toddlers were allegedly subjected to inhuman punishments at the daycare centre operating inside the HAL campus of IT company Capgemini. The accused have been identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Sindhu, Bhavani and Bindu.

According to officials, children aged between two and three were allegedly made to sit inside the drum of a front-loading washing machine and were locked inside bathrooms when they cried. The video of the abuse also showed a little kid made to sit on a western-style toilet as their mouth was mercilessly sprayed with water from a toilet jet spray.

Heartbreaking cries of the child echoed in the toilet as the woman continued to subject it to the nightmare.

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Videos purportedly showing the abuse have gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among parents and the public. Following the videos, a police complaint was filed and a separate complaint was submitted before the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

The toddlers belonged to Capgemini employees who leave their young kids at the facility while on duty. Parents and officials were horrified to see the manner in which the care staff was handling their children. After massive backlash over the viral videos, the company has temporarily closed the daycare facility.

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Authorities are investigating the matter further.