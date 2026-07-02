Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Five Nannies Booked After Videos Show Toddlers Abused At IT Campus Daycare

New Delhi: Five nannies employed at a crèche operating on the campus of an IT company in east Bengaluru have been booked for allegedly subjecting toddlers to shocking acts of abuse after disturbing videos surfaced, prompting a police investigation.

According to the HAL Police, a case has been registered against Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindh

The action comes after multiple videos allegedly captured the accused physically and mentally abusing children aged between two and three years at the daycare centre.

The videos reportedly show toddlers being placed inside a washing machine, sprayed with water using a toilet jet spray, locked inside toilets to stop them from crying, and forced to sit on Western-style commodes. Police said the caregivers also threatened the children into remaining silent if they failed to obey instructions.

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Most of the children enrolled at the daycare are reportedly the wards of IT professionals employed at the company where the crèche operates.

According to police, the case came to light after a child helpline official received four videos documenting the alleged abuse and immediately alerted authorities. Preliminary investigation revealed that the footage was allegedly recorded by a staff member whose friend had recently been dismissed from the daycare.

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Police teams inspected the crèche premises on Wednesday and seized CCTV footage as part of the investigation. Notices have been issued to all five accused, directing them to appear before investigators for questioning.

A senior police officer said investigators will also reach out to the parents of the toddlers to determine whether they had noticed any signs of abuse or whether their children had complained about mistreatment.

Under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, cruelty towards children by caregivers is punishable with imprisonment ranging from three to ten years.

The incident triggered widespread outrage after the disturbing videos surfaced online, showing what appeared to be systematic abuse of toddlers inside the daycare facility.

The visuals allegedly depicted children being confined inside a washing machine, sprayed in the face with a toilet jet, and intimidated by staff members, raising serious concerns over the safety of children at workplace crèches.

The emergence of the videos prompted immediate police intervention and intensified scrutiny of the daycare's functioning. Authorities are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine whether additional staff or management personnel were aware of the alleged abuse.