Bengaluru: Drunk Driver’s High-Speed Stunt On Agara Flyover Caught On Camera | WATCH

Bengaluru: A terrifying incident occurred on the Agara flyover late Saturday night as an allegedly intoxicated driver was seen speeding and driving in a dangerous zig-zag manner, turning the flyover into a high-speed crash, risking the lives of other road users.

The incident, which occurred at 10 PM, narrowly avoided becoming a multi-vehicle disaster due to the flyover's safety barricades.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver appeared rash and possibly under the influence of alcohol.

The incident has ignited public outrage, sparking urgent calls for reckless drivers to be held accountable before the city’s roads are transformed into death traps.

Chaos Caught on Cam

According to sources, the white sedan was first spotted entering the flyover at a speed far exceeding the limits.

A car driver who was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol was seen driving at a very high speed, zigzagging dangerously on the flyover.

Due to the speed, the dashcam could not capture the vehicle’s number plate. The vehicle reportedly lost control and rammed into the flyover barricade.

The impact was severe enough to crush the front end of the vehicle. If the barricade had failed, the car would have plunged several dozen feet onto the service road below, which often sees heavy traffic even late at night.

Investigation and Road Safety

Preliminary reports suggest the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. While the driver sustained minor injuries, no other casualties or injuries to bystanders have been reported.

The HSR Layout Traffic Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident to clear the wreckage, which had briefly caused traffic on the flyover.