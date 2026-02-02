Bike Snatched, Rs 31 Lakh Looted: Daylight Gang Robbery Caught On CCTV In Bengaluru | WATCH

Bengaluru: Panic ensued after a cash collection agent in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta was intercepted and robbed of more than Rs 31 lakh in broad daylight on Sunday at nearly 4.20 PM.

Routine Duty Turned Into An Ambush

The incident took place when the victim, Kailas, who works as a cash pick-up agent, was performing his routine duties for a private individual named Rakesh.

Kailas had spent the afternoon collecting cash from three different branches for the e-commerce platform Udaan on his motorcycle.

After completing his final pickup, he was transporting a total of Rs 31,38,625 in cash. After completing his rounds, he placed the money on his bike and started travelling.

A Coordinated Attack

As Kailas navigated the stretch from Sakalavara toward Bannerghatta Road, four unidentified men riding two motorcycles blocked his path.

According to police reports and CCTV footage, the gang executed the attack with two bikes in front of Kailas, forcing him to a sudden halt.

The attackers were armed with machetes and threatened Kailas before snatching the cash and his motorcycle. The gang snatched the keys to his scooter and fled the scene with the bike containing the cash.

After fleeing with the cash, the gang abandoned the stolen motorcycle about one kilometre away. The bike was later recovered, but the robbers managed to escape.

Investigation Underway

The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera, and a robbery case has been registered at the Bannerghatta Police Station.