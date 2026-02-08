Republic World
Updated 8 February 2026 at 12:13 IST

Bengaluru Shocker: 2 Drunk Women Assault Cab Driver With Metal Chain, Video Sparks Outrage

A disturbing incident in Bengaluru has surfaced where a group of allegedly drunk women assaulted a cab driver using a metal chain, leaving him injured. The shocking episode has triggered public outrage and renewed debate over road rage, intoxication, and commuter safety in India’s tech capital.

Namya Kapur
Bengaluru: In a shocking case of road rage, a cab driver was allegedly assaulted by two young, intoxicated women on February 9, 2026, in South Bengaluru. 

The incident, which occurred on the busy Devarachikkanahalli Main Road, saw residents intervening to rescue the driver before police arrived on the scene.

The Altercation

According to police reports, the two women, identified as Lisa and Matthew, both originally from North India, were riding a motorcycle when they reportedly brushed against a cab from behind. 

The driver, identified as Ahmed, stepped out to question the riders about the collision. What began as a verbal disagreement quickly escalated into a violent confrontation. 

Witnesses stated that the women, who were residents of JP Nagar and Koramangala, appeared heavily intoxicated. Instead of resolving the minor traffic issue, they allegedly began abusing Ahmed with verbal abuse.

Escalation and Assault

As the argument heated up, the women reportedly attempted to flee on their motorcycle. However, when Ahmed and the residents tried to stop them from leaving the accident area, the situation turned physical.

The women are accused of wrapping a metal chain around their hands to use as a weapon, using it to strike the driver. 

In addition to the physical assault, the accused allegedly made obscene gestures and continued verbally abusing the driver in full public.

Police Action

Residents who witnessed the ruckus immediately alerted the Police authorities. Upon arrival, the Hulimavu police took both Lisa and Matthew into custody. 

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the law about assault, public nuisance, and driving under the influence.

Both women are currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. 

The incident has once again sparked concerns regarding road safety and the increasing instances of alcohol-fueled violence in the city’s residential and commercial hubs.

Further investigation is underway to determine if more individuals were involved in the altercation.

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 8 February 2026 at 12:08 IST