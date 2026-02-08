Madhya Pradesh: Father, Son Among Three, On Way To Distribute Wedding Cards Killed, As Speeding Audi Rams Into Bike

New Delhi: Another incident of reckless driving surfaced where 3 people in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh lost their lives, when a speeding Audi plowed into a motorcycle carrying a father, his son, and a third individual.

The victims, who were out distributing wedding invitations, died instantly at the scene. Authorities have since taken the car's driver into custody following the fatal collision.

The fatal collision took place on the highway near Koshta village in the Rewa district. Reports indicate the victims were traveling on a single motorcycle when the luxury vehicle, allegedly traveling at an extreme speed, struck them with such force that they were killed instantly.

Police have identified the deceased as Bhagwat Vishwakarma, his younger son Rahul, and an accompanying family member. All three were local residents traveling together when the accident occurred.

Out distributing invitations

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the family had been out distributing invitations for the wedding of Bhagwat’s eldest son, which was scheduled for February 24. What was meant to be a period of celebration turned into a tragedy when the group was struck while visiting relatives.

According to Vijay Singh, the in-charge of the Raipur Karchulian police station, Bhagwat and his companions had just finished delivering an invitation to one relative. They were en route to visit other family members when the fatal accident occurred.

Panic surged through the area immediately following the collision, with local witnesses rushing to the scene to assist and alert authorities. Although the victims were quickly transported to a nearby hospital, medical staff unfortunately declared all three dead on arrival.

Audi Seized

Authorities have seized the Audi and taken the driver into custody as part of an active investigation.

Police are currently working to determine the vehicle’s exact speed and the level of negligence involved.