Bengaluru Horror: 19-Year-Old Gives Birth In Toilet, Fearing Social Stigma, Slits Newborn’s Throat & Dumps Body In Bag

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old woman allegedly killed her newborn minutes after giving birth inside the toilet of a factory of Foxconn in the rural outskirts of Bengaluru.

The incident occurred at Foxconn’s facility near Beeransandra in Devanahalli taluk. According to preliminary investigations, the woman, identified as Renuka, reportedly went to use the toilet when she suddenly went into labour and delivered the baby inside the toilet on the second floor of the A41 building.

The woman allegedly slit the newborn’s throat soon after the delivery and concealed the body inside a bag, which she left behind in the toilet.

The crime came to light late on April 21, around 9:15 pm, when a housekeeping staff member noticed a suspicious bag in the washroom and alerted her supervisor. The matter was escalated internally, but as the shift had ended, the bag remained untouched overnight.

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It was only the next morning on April 22 that the bag was opened, revealing the body of the infant. Factory authorities immediately informed the police.

Teams from the Vishwanathapura police station rushed to the spot, recovered the body, and launched an investigation. During questioning, Renuka was identified as the mother. She reportedly told the police that the pregnancy was unplanned and that she feared social stigma as she was unmarried.

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The police suspect that panic and fear may have driven the accused to commit the act.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further investigation is underway.