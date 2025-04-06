Bengaluru Horror: Man Gropes, Sexually Assaults Woman on Street

Bengaluru: A woman in the Karnataka capital was walking on a street in the city's Suddaguntepalya area with a friend, when a man suddenly approached her, groped her and molested her on the street.

The horrific incident was caught on the CCTV camera; so far the victim has not filed any complaint but nonetheless, the police has launched an investigation.

Bengaluru Horror: Woman Groped, Sexually Assaulted on Street by Man

A shocking case of sexual harassment on the street has emerged from the BTM Layout in Suddaguntepalya area of Bengaluru, where a youth allegedly touched the private parts of a woman walking on the street on April 3. The accused reportedly approached her from behind and behaved inappropriately.

Bengaluru Sexual Assault Caught on CCTV, Police Launches Investigation

The police sources have revealed that the entire incident was captured on CCTV, and the video has since gone viral on social media. Police have launched an investigation and are examining footage from multiple CCTV cameras in and around the area.

So far, the victim has not come forward to file a police complaint against the molestation she faced. The authorities have stated that they will wait for the complaint, but if it is not filed, a suo motu case will be registered and the investigation will proceed.

