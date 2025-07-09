Bengaluru Horror: Woman kills 38-Day-Old Infant by Putting Him in Boiling Water

Bengaluru: A 25-year-old woman named Radha Mani drowned her 38-day-old son, Hemanth Kumar, in a water pot. Authorities believe post-partum depression and financial difficulties were contributing factors to the tragic incident.

The event occurred at Radha Mani's mother's home in Visveswaranura, Nelamangala, where Radha was staying with her baby, her mother Renukamma, and her specially-abled elder brother.

Around 11:30 PM, while everyone was asleep, Radha took Hemanth from his swing, went to an outdoor bathroom, and drowned him. She then returned to the house and went to sleep.

At approximately 4:00 AM, Renukamma discovered Hemanth was missing from his cradle. After waking Radha and her son, they began searching for the baby. Neighbors, hearing the family’s distress, also joined in the search.

Hemanth's body was found floating in the water pot in the bathroom. Residents attempted to revive him, but he was already dead. Radha's husband, Pavan, a painter who had been sleeping in an autorickshaw, was informed of his son's death.

Initially, Radha Mani fabricated a story, claiming that two individuals had broken into the house, assaulted her, and then drowned her baby.

However, her elder brother contradicted her statement, informing the police that he had locked the main door before sleeping and it remained locked when his mother woke him. This made it clear to the police that no outsiders could have entered the house.

According to the police, Radha has been dealing with several health issues, including thyroid problems. Her husband, Pavan, is an alcoholic who spends much of his earnings on alcohol and does not provide adequate support for Radha or the baby.

Authorities believe Radha was suffering from post-partum depression and deeply worried about her financial situation and her husband's behavior, leading her to feel overwhelmed by the prospect of raising a child alone.