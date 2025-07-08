Mumbai CA Dies by Suicide After ₹3 Crore Blackmail Over Private Video

A chartered accountant died by suicide in Mumbai's Santacruz East area after allegedly being blackmailed into paying over rupees three crore over a private video.

The deceased, Raj Leela More, was 32-years-old and died after consuming poison.

He left behind a suicide note blaming two people-Rahul Parwani and Saba Qureshi-for his death. The accused had allegedly threatened to leak an intimate video of More and had even extorted a lumpsum of money from him during the past year being well aware of his high earnings from his job at a reputed city-based company. They had also allegedly forced More to transfer money from his company's account to their personal accounts. More revealed it in the suicide note.

According to official sources, Parwani and Qureshi had even forced More to give them a luxury car.

In the three-page suicide note recovered by police from his room, More apologised to his mother and colleagues for taking the step after falling prey to “manipulation” and “blackmail” since the last eighteen months.

A case of abetment to suicide and extortion under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against Parwani and Qureshi.

Earlier, More had complained about receiving threats from the accused, who he had met on Instagram last year. Thereafter, the two visited him. More had been depressed since the meeting.