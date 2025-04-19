Ricky Rai, Son of Ex-Don Muthappa Rai, Shot at Near Home in Karnataka

Updated April 19th 2025, 11:24 IST
Bengaluru: Ricky Rai, the son of late underworld figure N Muthappa Rai, was shot at by unknown attackers near his home in Karnataka’s Bidadi area during the early hours of Saturday.
Police said the attack happened around 1:30 am, when Ricky was travelling by car from Bidadi to Bengaluru. He was seated in the back seat, along with his gunman, when bullets were fired at the vehicle. One of the bullets pierced the driver’s seat, injuring both Ricky and the driver.
Ricky Rai was immediately taken to a local hospital in Bidadi, but later referred to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru for better treatment. His condition is currently being monitored by doctors.
READ MORE: Mustafabad Building Collapse: Video Captures Exact Moment Four-Storey Structure Crumbles in Delhi, Leaving 4 Dead | Republic World
Speaking to ANI, Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda confirmed the incident. He said, *“Rai was shot near his residence in Bidadi, a town in Karnataka. The incident took place around 1:30 am on Saturday. He has been referred to Bengaluru for treatment.”*
Police have launched an investigation and are trying to identify those behind the attack. The motive for the shooting is still not clear. Security has been tightened in the area, and further updates are awaited from the police.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 19th 2025, 10:38 IST