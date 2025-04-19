Mustafabad Building Collapse: Video Captures Exact Moment Four-Storey Structure Crumbles in Delhi, Leaving 4 Dead

New Delhi: A video captured the exact moment when a four-storey building collapsed in the Mustafabad area of Delhi early Saturday morning, claiming the lives of four people. Several others are feared trapped under the debris, and rescue teams are working around the clock to find survivors.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. when the building suddenly crumbled. As of Saturday morning, rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Police arrived at the scene to conduct an ongoing operation to locate and rescue those trapped beneath the rubble, Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP for North East District, said.

Rajendra Atwal, Divisional Fire Officer, stated that the call about the house collapse came in around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday. "We received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am...we reached the spot and found out that the entire building has collapsed and people are trapped under the debris...NDRF, Delhi Fire Service are working to rescue the people..."

This devastating collapse comes just hours after Delhi experienced a sudden shift in weather, with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms impacting many parts of the city on Friday night.

In a related incident, a wall of an under-construction building collapsed last week near the Madhu Vihar police station, killing one person and injuring two others. The wall, part of a six-storey building under construction, fell during a strong dust storm.