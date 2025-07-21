'Bengaluru Landlords Are The Greediest In The World': Man Shares Advertisement Of Landlord's Rs 23 Lakh Security Deposit Demand For 4BHK House

An advertisement by a Bengaluru landlord demanding a security deposit of Rs 23 lakh for a fully furnished 4BHK house for a period of ten months has sparked an online debate about rental practices in the city.

The advertisement, shared in a post on the social media platform X by Caleb Friesen, a Canadian digital creator, offers a glimpse into what many consider the unreasonable demands made by landlords in Bengaluru, often referred to as the "Silicon Valley" of India.

Friesen criticized the city's rental culture, calling it "outrageous."

“Bengaluru landlords are the greediest in the world. Rs. 23 lakh security deposit (12 months rent) is OUTRAGEOUS,” his post read.

According to the advertisement, the property is a fully furnished independent house spanning 4,500 square feet, located in Bennigana Halli.

Friesen compared Bengaluru’s rental demands with those in international cities like New York City, Toronto, and Singapore, highlighting stark differences in landlords' approaches.

The post has gone viral on social media, igniting widespread discussion among netizens about the state of Bengaluru’s rental market.

Reacting to the post, one user commented, “Yeah, they are the greediest! And be aware—sometimes they won’t even return your deposit. I had to send a legal notice to my previous landlord to get my money back.”

Another wrote, “Twelve months is a bit greedy, maybe. But mostly it’s 5–6 months’ rent. Low-trust society (unfortunately) and high housing costs (compared to other cities outside India) are major reasons.”

“Why are there price controls in some sectors but not in others? The government regulates movie ticket prices, a luxury. Why not introduce price controls for housing, a necessity?” asked yet another user.