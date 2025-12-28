Bengaluru Man Ends Life in Nagpur After Being Named in Wife’s Suicide Case; Mother Attempts Suicide

Bengaluru: A 36-year-old man from Bengaluru died by suicide at a hotel in Nagpur late Friday night, days after his wife’s death and amid mounting pressure following allegations related to her suicide, police said.

Police identified the deceased as Suraj Shivanna, a resident of BEL Layout in Bengaluru. Suraj had travelled with his mother, Jayanti (60), and brother, Sanjay (35), to Nagpur on December 26 after leaving Bengaluru under distressing circumstances.

According to officials, Suraj’s wife, Ganavi, died by suicide on December 22 in Bengaluru, roughly six weeks after their wedding. Following her death, her family filed a police complaint that led to Suraj being named in an FIR on charges of dowry harassment and instigating to suicide, triggering intense social and legal pressure on him and his relatives.

Fearing harassment from Ganavi’s family, Suraj and his relatives reportedly left Bengaluru, travelling via Hyderabad before arriving in Nagpur. Around midnight on Friday, Suraj was found hanging from a fan in a hotel room on Wardha Road.

His mother, reportedly devastated by the incident, attempted to take her own life at the same location but was saved by Sanjay and hotel staff and is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Nagpur.

Sanjay Shivanna filed a complaint with the Sonegaon police station following his brother’s death. Police said an accidental death report has been recorded while investigations continue, and Sanjay’s statement has been recorded. An autopsy is expected to provide more clarity on Suraj’s cause of death.