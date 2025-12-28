Republic World
  • Humayun Kabir's Son Detained For Beating Father's Personal Security Officer

Updated 28 December 2025 at 15:55 IST

Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's son, Golam Nabi Azad, was detained on Sunday morning for allegedly beating his father's Personal Security Guard (PSO).

Nidhi Sinha
Published On: 28 December 2025 at 15:49 IST