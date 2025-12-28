Updated 28 December 2025 at 15:55 IST
Humayun Kabir's Son Detained For Beating Father's Personal Security Officer
Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's son, Golam Nabi Azad, was detained on Sunday morning for allegedly beating his father's Personal Security Guard (PSO).
