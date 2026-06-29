'Revenge Killing': Bengaluru Man Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In JP Nagar, CCTV Captures Chilling Attack

New Delhi: In a chilling daylight murder, a man with a criminal history, identified as Raja (alias Halmuk Raja), was brutally hacked to death by a group of armed men on a busy road in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar on Sunday evening.

CCTV footage of the incident, which occurred near IG Circle, shows three assailants arriving in a commercial vehicle and intercepting the victim.

Raja attempted to flee, but the attackers pursued him and launched a relentless machete assault in full public view. Despite his desperate attempts to escape, he was overwhelmed and struck repeatedly even after collapsing. Terrified bystanders fled the scene, and passing motorists kept their distance while the attack unfolded.

Meanwhile, Raja was rushed to a private hospital in critical condition but ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

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Revenge Killing Suspected

The JP Nagar police have launched an investigation into the attack, with gang rivalry emerging as the primary lead.

Authorities suspect the murder may be a retaliatory strike linked to the decade-old killing of a notorious criminal known as "Stand Kutti," in which Raja was a primary accused.

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