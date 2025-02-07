Published 20:32 IST, February 7th 2025
Bengaluru Man Self Porters Himself To Office After He Didn't Get Ola or Uber
A Bengaluru man self portered himself to office after he failed to find an Ola or Uber. The internet was quick to react to his move.
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man who was struggling to find a cab during the rush hour self portered himself to the office. The man was unable to find an Ola or Uber which forced him to courier himself by riding as pillion on a bike via a porter service.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the man named Pathik posted a photo of himself sitting as a pillion rider on a bike with a caption, “had to porter myself to office today because no ola or uber”.
Social media was quick to react to Pathik’s post and many backed his move.
One user, who goes by the name ‘The Broke Foodie’, wrote on X, “Brooooo, is this you? Your famous on LinkedIn”.
One user by the name Harrit said, “In two wheels I guess only maximum of 5 kg is allowed right?”
Another user by the name Sanket Choudhari said, “Genuis bro.”
One Sundar Sankaran wrote, “Great innovative idea to reach to work in Bengaluru."
Updated 20:32 IST, February 7th 2025