Bengaluru Man Self Porters Himself To Office After He Didn't Get Ola or Uber

Man porters himself to office for failing to find a cab | Image: @pathikghugare

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru man who was struggling to find a cab during the rush hour self portered himself to the office. The man was unable to find an Ola or Uber which forced him to courier himself by riding as pillion on a bike via a porter service.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the man named Pathik posted a photo of himself sitting as a pillion rider on a bike with a caption, “had to porter myself to office today because no ola or uber”.

Social media was quick to react to Pathik’s post and many backed his move.

One user, who goes by the name ‘The Broke Foodie’, wrote on X, “Brooooo, is this you? Your famous on LinkedIn”.

One user by the name Harrit said, “In two wheels I guess only maximum of 5 kg is allowed right?”

Another user by the name Sanket Choudhari said, “Genuis bro.”