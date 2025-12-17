Bengaluru Man Suffers Heart Attack, Dies On Road As Wife Desperately Begs For Help; Civic Apathy Caught on Camera

Bengaluru: A tragic incident in south Bengaluru has raised serious questions over emergency medical response and public apathy after a 34-year-old man died following a heart attack, forcing his family to seek medical help on a two-wheeler in the early hours of the day.

The deceased, Venkataramanan, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Ittamadu, Banashankari 3rd Stage, developed severe chest pain at around 3.30 am while at home. He had reportedly suffered a minor heart attack earlier, and his condition worsened rapidly, leaving him extremely weak.

With no immediate medical assistance available, Venkataramanan and his wife set out on a bike to reach a hospital. The couple first approached a nearby private hospital but were allegedly told that no doctor was available at the time. They then went to another private hospital, where an ECG reportedly indicated a mild heart attack.

According to the family, despite the diagnosis, emergency treatment was not initiated and no ambulance was arranged. Instead, they were advised to shift him to the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research for further treatment.

Left with no other option, the couple once again travelled on the bike towards Jayadeva Hospital. However, on the way, the two-wheeler met with an accident. CCTV footage of the incident shows Venkataramanan lying on the road in pain, while his wife, with folded hands, is seen desperately pleading with passers-by for help. No one stopped to assist them for several minutes.

Eventually, a cab driver came forward and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Venkataramanan worked as a garage mechanic and had been married since January 2020. He is survived by his wife, a five-year-old son and a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter. He was also the only surviving child of his mother, whose other five children had passed away earlier.