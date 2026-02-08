Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Put On Hold Following Public Backlash

Bengaluru: Bengaluru: The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited network has put the proposed increase in fares owing to the annual fare revision implementation, on hold after it triggered a backlash from commuters, as well as a clash between the state and the centre.

The BMRCL had previously declared on Thursday that a rise ranging between Re 1 and Rs 5 would be implemented as a part of the annual fare revision.

According to reports, the BMRCL said on Saturday that the earlier announcement “has been kept on hold till further orders”. The renewed fares were set to be put to effect from Monday (February 9). It also that a final decision regarding the fares would be released after a review by the board.

"BMRCL remains committed to providing safe, reliable, and affordable metro services to the citizens of Bengaluru," it said in the official statement.