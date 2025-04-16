Bengaluru Metro Mishap: Auto Driver Crushed to Death After Viaduct Falls from Truck

Bengaluru: A 35-year-old auto rickshaw driver lost his life in an incident of negligence, after a viaduct being transported, fell midway on top of the auto driver near Kogilu, at midnight in Bengaluru. Locals are planning on holding protests against this incident; an official statement by the BMRC is awaited.

Bengaluru Metro Mishap: Viaduct for Airport Metro Line Collapses, 1 Killed

In a heartbreaking incident near Kogilu Cross around midnight, a viaduct segment being transported for the airport metro line project collapsed, crushing an auto-rickshaw and killing its driver instantly. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Kasim Saab.

The accident occurred when an 18-wheeler truck, carrying the large viaduct structure, reportedly broke apart while making a turn. The collapsing structure fell onto the auto, trapping Kasim inside. While a passenger in the vehicle managed to escape with minor injuries, the driver succumbed to the impact.

Locals Flag Negligence and Lack of Safety Protocols, Official Statement Awaited

Residents in the area were quick to point fingers at the lack of proper safety protocols. They alleged that the lorry was traveling along a one-way route without any security escort, raising concerns about the handling of such massive and potentially dangerous materials during transportation.

Anger is mounting among locals, who are planning to hold a protest on Wednesday morning. Their demands include justice for the deceased and financial compensation for his grieving family. The NCC Company, which is overseeing the execution of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) project, is likely to face the brunt of the backlash.