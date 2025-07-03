Bengaluru-Mysuru Rapid Rail Project: Travel Time To Slash From 3 Hours To Just 70 Minutes

Bengaluru: A proposed Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) linking Bengaluru and Mysuru could soon transform one of the busiest travel routes in Karnataka, slashing the journey time from three hours to nearly 70 minutes, according to official reports.

All About the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rapid Rail Project

As per information, the system was first modelled on Delhi's upcoming Namo Bharat RRTS and developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is being championed locally by the Bangalore Commuter Rail Corporation Ltd. (BCRCL). The speed at which the train would run is estimated to be 200km/h, which will be beneficial for both the commuters and inter-city travellers as it will help in saving travel time and providing reliable services.

As of now, all the pre-feasibility study is already done. However, the Project Report (DPR) is still underway, the report stated.

Estimated Cost of Project

The planners for the improvement of the project are exploring a mix of elevated and upgraded existing tracks. The cost of these projects can vary significantly, ranging from Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crore, depending on factors including land acquisition and the chosen alignment.

The route from Bengaluru to Mysuru is considered ideal for multiple reasons, such as economic significance, growing population, and increasing traffic. Moreover, it will benefit the nearby area, especially the towns of Ramanagara and Mandya, from real estate and business development. It will also help in reducing the traffic road jams, and could bring environmental and safety improvements.

Challenges in the Bengaluru-Mysuru Rapid Rail Project

However, there are still some challenges that can hinder the project, like securing land across the districts, coordinating between agencies, and ensuring enough daily ridership at a viable fare point. These are the major hurdles that have been identified.

The officials, while talking to media personnel, stressed on the success of the project, which depends on building dedicated shared rail corridors, which would be grade-separated tracks to avoid the pitfalls of slower.