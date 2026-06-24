Bengaluru Namma Metro Purple Line Services Resume After Technical Snag Triggers Commuter Chaos

New Delhi: Normal services on Bengaluru's Namma Metro Purple Line resumed on Wednesday after a technical snag at Cubbon Park Metro Station disrupted operations for nearly four hours, leaving thousands of commuters stranded during peak travel hours and forcing many to seek alternative modes of transport.

The disruption, which began on Tuesday, affected one of the city's busiest metro corridors. Train services were restricted between Challaghatta and Magadi Road on one side and MG Road and Whitefield (Kadugodi) on the other, while operations between Majestic and MG Road remained suspended, impacting five stations along the route.

With metro services halted and demand for road transport surging, commuters struggled to find autos and cabs. In an unusual scene, several passengers were seen boarding a passing lorry to reach their destinations on time, highlighting the lack of immediate transport alternatives during the disruption.

According to the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the disruption was caused by a technical issue in a train at Cubbon Park Metro Station. Preliminary assessments indicated that the fault was linked to the third rail system, though the exact cause is still under investigation.

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BMRCL's Operations and Maintenance teams worked continuously to rectify the fault and restore services. The corporation urged commuters to cooperate and make alternate travel arrangements while restoration work was underway.

In a statement issued later, BMRCL confirmed that the technical issue had been successfully resolved and announced that normal services across the entire Purple Line would resume as per the regular timetable from 5:00 AM on June 24, 2026.

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"BMRCL sincerely thanks all commuters for their patience, understanding and cooperation during the temporary service disruption," the corporation said, assuring passengers that Namma Metro remains committed to providing safe, reliable and efficient services.