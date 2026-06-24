Mumbai Rains Trigger Severe Waterlogging; Andheri Subway Shut, BMC Issues Safety Warning

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall continued to lash several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday night, leading to severe waterlogging in low-lying areas and the temporary closure of an underpass in Andheri, civic officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Andheri subway was shut for vehicular movement after it was inundated due to heavy waterlogging caused by incessant rains.

As per BMC rainfall data recorded between 8:00 am and 11:00 pm on June 23, the city received an average rainfall of 56 mm, while the eastern suburbs recorded 23 mm and the western suburbs received 33 mm.

During the one hour between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, several locations in the western suburbs recorded significant rainfall, including Charkop Sector 1 Municipal School in Kandivali (32 mm), MHB Municipal School in Malad (28 mm), Gajdharbandh Storm Water Pumping Station (26 mm), Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary (22 mm), and Nariyalwadi School in Santacruz (21 mm).

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The BMC said all subways, except the flooded Andheri underpass, remained functional, while railway traffic across the city continued to operate normally. Speaking on the situation, a BMC official, Rhitik, said that civic authorities were yet to find a temporary solution to the severe waterlogging at the site.

"We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe waterlogging. Our officers keep standing here to ensure vehicles don't pass through. But some rickshaw drivers still try to get their vehicles across. A rickshaw got stuck here in the centre of the subway. His life was in danger. Two of our officers helped bring him out," he told ANI on Tuesday.

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Another BMC official, Robert, said teams were working continuously to prevent vehicles from entering the flooded underpass.

"We are doing our best to ensure that no vehicles get inside the underpass. We are trying to protect as many people as possible," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, visuals from various parts of Mumbai showed heavy rains battering the city. Waterlogging was reported at a subway in Everard Nagar, forcing authorities to close it for public movement.