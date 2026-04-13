Bengaluru Police Rescue Abducted 20-Year-Old Student, Arrest Classmates for Ransom

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a puzzling case from Bengaluru, four students were arrested by police for kidnapping one of their classmates and demanding ransom.

Rishab Mohanty, a first-year Business Management student at Jain College, was reportedly abducted from his BTM Layout hostel on the night of April 11. Authorities were alerted to the situation via the Namma 112 emergency helpline, which received a report that a group had forcibly taken the student away in a vehicle.

Following the alert, the Madiwala police promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation. A specialized team, headed by Inspector Mohammed M.A., utilized a combination of technical surveillance and field tracking to locate the car, successfully rescuing the student within five hours.

Source: ANI

The authorities have identified the suspects as Nikunj, Shourya Agarwal, Syed Bilal, and Aditya Bhonsle. This group includes a classmate of the victim, two senior students, and Bhonsle, a former student who is currently employed as a freelance digital marketer.

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According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects kidnapped Rishab and transported him to Bilal’s residence in Jayanagar. While held in captivity, the victim was allegedly assaulted and coerced into contacting his friends to arrange a ransom payment of ₹50,000 through an online transfer.

In their statements to the police, the accused claimed they were simply trying to retrieve money they had previously loaned to the victim. However, investigators are treating this as a premeditated crime driven by financial motives rather than a simple debt dispute.