Army Brigadier, Son Allegedly Assaulted After Objecting To Public Drinking in Delhi's Vasant Enclave

New Delhi: A serving Indian Army Brigadier and his son were allegedly assaulted by a group of eight individuals in the Vasant Enclave area of South Delhi on Friday night.

The incident, which occurred late Friday night, has sparked outrage due to allegations of brutal violence by a mob and negligence by the Delhi Police.

According to several reports and social media accounts, including those from Colonel Danvir Singh and user Nitin Bijalwan, serving Brigadier and his son, an IIT graduate, were brutally assaulted in Delhi’s Vasant Enclave on the night of April 11.

The incident occurred around 10:00 PM on April 11 near the Brigadier's residence. The Brigadier reportedly confronted two individuals who were drinking publicly inside a car (registration DL3CCY 0789).

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The situation turned violent when the duo called reinforcements; approximately seven to eight associates arrived in multiple vehicles and launched a coordinated attack, severely injuring the Brigadier’s son and manhandling the Brigadier himself.

Allegations of Police Negligence

According to the family, a call was placed to the 112 Police Helpline, and a PCR vehicle arrived at the scene.

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However, witnesses claim that the assault continued in full view of the police personnel, who reportedly failed to intervene or apprehend the attackers.

The ordeal continued at the Vasant Vihar Police Station, where the family sought to lodge an FIR.

They allege that the police refused to register the FIR immediately. The victims were denied prompt medical assistance at the station. The family eventually had to seek emergency treatment at a Military Hospital.

Demands for Accountability

While a written complaint has now been submitted, the incident has raised significant concerns regarding the safety of citizens and the professional conduct of the local police.

Civil society members and military veterans have called for strict action against the perpetrators for organised assault and illegal public drinking.

While an FIR has now been lodged following persistent efforts by the family, the Indian Army has taken formal notice of the event.

In a formal statement released today, the Indian Army confirmed that the officer was on leave in the national capital at the time of the attack.

“The authorities in the Indian Army have taken serious cognisance of the case. A Military Police team has been directed to assist the Officer. The Delhi Police has been approached for expeditious investigation and to take action on priority,” the statement read.