Bengaluru Power Cut on July 17: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outage in These Areas | Check Timings & Affected Areas

Updated 16 July 2025 at 13:02 IST
Bengaluru: Residents in parts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will face scheduled power outages today, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertakes essential maintenance work.
According to an official notice by BESCOM, power supply will be interrupted in multiple areas for up to 4 hours, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, due to the replacement of conductors on the 66 kV Doddaballapura–Devanahalli transmission line connected to the 220 kV Doddaballapura station.
Devanahalli Town
Residential layouts in Devanahalli
Gokare, Bhuvanahalli, Yartiganahalli
Chikkasanne, Avati, Bidalur, Vishwanathapura
Bommawara, Yaliyur, Chimachanahalli, Kannamangala
Sannaamanikere, Hiranandani, Koyira, Tailagere
Gobbaragunte, Koramangala and nearby villages
Under Kundana Substation:
Bengaluru Rural DC Office
Kundana Gram Panchayat
Koyira Gram Panchayat
Aluru–Duddanahalli region
In a separate notice, BESCOM also announced a 5.5-hour power cut for essential emergency maintenance in the following Bengaluru urban areas:
Ravindra Nagar, Prashanath Nagar, Santosh Nagar
Air Force Jalahalli West, Vaishnavi Nakashtra Apartments
KSRTC Bus Stand, Gati Road, Triveni, HHV, DMG
Krishna Fabrications, Gemini Industries
Ravi-Kirloskar Hospital, John Crane, Wipro Wellcast Factory
ITC, Volvo, Avery Dennison, Hitachi Industries, Geetha Timber
And surrounding industrial/residential areas.
Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 16 July 2025 at 13:02 IST