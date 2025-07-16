Republic World
  • Bengaluru Power Cut on July 17: BESCOM Announces Scheduled Outage in These Areas | Check Timings & Affected Areas

Updated 16 July 2025 at 13:02 IST

On July 17, multiple areas in Bengaluru Urban and Rural will face scheduled power cuts as BESCOM and KPTCL carry out essential maintenance work.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Bengaluru to Face Power Cut on July 17: Check Affected Areas and Timings
Bengaluru: Residents in parts of Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts will face scheduled power outages today, as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) undertakes essential maintenance work.

According to an official notice by BESCOM, power supply will be interrupted in multiple areas for up to 4 hours, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, due to the replacement of conductors on the 66 kV Doddaballapura–Devanahalli transmission line connected to the 220 kV Doddaballapura station.

Areas Affected in Bengaluru Rural (12 PM – 4 PM)

Devanahalli Town

Residential layouts in Devanahalli

Gokare, Bhuvanahalli, Yartiganahalli

Chikkasanne, Avati, Bidalur, Vishwanathapura

Bommawara, Yaliyur, Chimachanahalli, Kannamangala

Sannaamanikere, Hiranandani, Koyira, Tailagere

Gobbaragunte, Koramangala and nearby villages

Under Kundana Substation:

Bengaluru Rural DC Office

Kundana Gram Panchayat

Koyira Gram Panchayat

Aluru–Duddanahalli region

Additional Power Cut Alert in Bengaluru Urban (10 AM – 3:30 PM)

In a separate notice, BESCOM also announced a 5.5-hour power cut for essential emergency maintenance in the following Bengaluru urban areas:

Ravindra Nagar, Prashanath Nagar, Santosh Nagar

Air Force Jalahalli West, Vaishnavi Nakashtra Apartments

KSRTC Bus Stand, Gati Road, Triveni, HHV, DMG

Krishna Fabrications, Gemini Industries

Ravi-Kirloskar Hospital, John Crane, Wipro Wellcast Factory

ITC, Volvo, Avery Dennison, Hitachi Industries, Geetha Timber

And surrounding industrial/residential areas.

Residents are advised to make necessary arrangements to minimize any inconvenience caused by the interruptions. 

